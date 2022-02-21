China Mulls Imposing Sanctions On US' Defence Companies Over Sale Of Arms To Taiwan

China is mulling imposition of fresh restrictions on US defence companies - Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin - in the wake of their arms sales to Taiwan. The move is slated to further intensify the feud with Washington over security and Beijing's geopolitical objectives. Addressing a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the decision, citing a recently passed Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law that took effect in 2021.

He stated that the move was in response to the US government's approval of a $100 million (Rs 100 crore) deal by the two companies to maintain Taiwan's missile defence systems. "China once again urges the US government and relevant parties to stop arms sales to Taiwan and sever military ties with Taiwan. Beijing will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests in accordance with the development of the situation,” Wenbin remarked, as reported by Associated Press (AP).

US' sale of weapons to Taiwan violates the 'one-China principle': China

As per the AP report, it's unclear what kind of sanctions would be imposed on US companies. China had warned of similar threats to the United States for selling arms or military aircraft to Taiwan in 2010, 2015, and 2019. China claims that the United States' sale of weapons to Taiwan violates the "one-China principle" and clauses of bilateral agreements. Notably, Taiwan is a democratically self-governing island that is claimed by communist-ruled China as its own. In 1949, the two sides got separated amid the civil war.

US has boosted weapons shipments to Taiwan in recent years

Although the United States has no diplomatic connections with Taiwan, they are is its most important ally. Washington has boosted weapons shipments in recent years, which has enraged China. Beijing puts pressure on American companies on a regular basis in an attempt to sway US policies. Tensions over Taiwan have been rising as Beijing has increased military activities near the island in an attempt to compel concessions from the pro-independence administration of President Tsai Ing-wen. The Communist Party is also exploiting the economic clout of the Chinese mainland to exert pressure on foreign governments to sever diplomatic and unofficial links with Taiwan. Sales of military and dual-use technologies with both defence and commercial applications to China are being restricted by Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and other defence industry powerhouses.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP