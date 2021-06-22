China Nominates Wuhan Lab For Its Top Science Award, 'bat Woman' Finds Special Mention

Amid growing speculation that Coronavirus did not occur naturally but escaped from the Wuhan lab, China has nominated the Wuhan Institute of Virology for its top science award- the Chinese Academy of Sciences' 2021 under the category- Outstanding Science and Technology Achievement Prize. The nomination, as per sources, is for its 'work' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A description posted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences said, 'The research group collectively has completed the most comprehensive and systematic identification research on the aetiology of COVID-19, and the results of the project have laid an important foundation and technology platform for the follow-up research on the origin, epidemiology and pathogenic mechanism of the Covid-19 virus, as well as the research and development of drugs and vaccines.' It further added,'' It provided key scientific and technological support for epidemic prevention and control.'

Not to forget to mention, the country's 'bat woman' scientist, Shi Zhengli, who leads research into the animal at the lab, also received a special mention from the committee.

Many scientists across the world have time and again claimed that had the SARS2 virus occurred naturally, it would have left some evidence in the environment, just as SARS1 and MERS had. The WHO and Chinese experts team which submitted its first report in the month of March, however, did not talk of any such evidence, and simply stated that the most likely scenario was that the coronavirus jumped into people from bats via an intermediary animal.

Global demand for an independent probe

In the recent G-7 summit that was held in Cornwall, the member states 'compared notes' over the theory that the pandemic may have originated from a leak from a lab in Wuhan, and called for further probe.

While addressing the member states, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab asserted that the country's best information remained that it 'jumped' from animals to humans, but admitting that they did not have 'all the answers', he added that officials 'compared notes' over the theory that the pandemic may have originated from a leak from a lab in Wuhan. He went on to call for further investigations.

"That's why internationally we wanted the review to be able to go into China to get all the answers so that we have the full picture rather than these possible, potential, plausible options,” UK's Foreign Secretary Raab said. "But, on balance, we do not believe that it came from a laboratory. We think it is much more likely to have jumped from animal species,'' he added.

Taking cognisance of the discussion during the G7 summit, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said, "Identifying the source of the pandemic was a core part of showing respect to the millions of people around the globe who have died from the deadly virus." He further added, "The first phase of the origin-study was not conclusive so there are four hypotheses, but it's not conclusive yet. So we believe that all four hypotheses should be open, and we need to proceed with the second phase, to really know the origins,”

Having said that, he urged China to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the COVID-19 origin. "As you know we will need cooperation from the Chinese side. We need transparency to understand or know or find the origin of this virus...after the report was released there were difficulties in the data sharing, especially in the raw data," he said.

