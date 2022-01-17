China: Official Claims Tianjin Attempting To Control Omicron Within 'few Days'

The municipality of Tianjin in northern China is attempting to prevent local community transmission of COVID-19 in the wake of COVID-19 new variant, Omicron's spread, according to local media. Since the highly transmissible strain was originally detected over a week ago, Tianjin has been home to China's largest domestic Omicron cluster to date, with around 300 local cases reported. The city conducted a third round of mass testing on its 14 million citizens last week, but officials have failed to identify the cause of the disease.

According to Global Times, Zhang Boli, a Chinese Academy of Engineering academician and dean of the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) said in an interview that the first move is to rapidly prohibit local community transmission beyond COVID-19 controlled districts. In Tianjin, 294 confirmed local cases were recorded from January 8 to January 16. On Monday, the news agency claimed quoting local officials that a total of 22 asymptomatic cases had been reported.

"This round of outbreak will be under control generally when there are no new patients within the regions that are under control and no infections are found in the isolation sites," Zhang added, according to Global Times.

Omicron variant should not be treated like flu

The breakout in Tianjin is notable due to the city's proximity to Beijing, which is only 150 kilometres (90 miles) away. According to the media agency, Zhang cautioned to not treat the COVID-19 Omicron variant like the common flu. Authorities have refrained from ordering a complete lockdown of the city, which is a major industrial and port hub. Toyota and Volkswagen both closed their facilities in the city last week. Residents in the affected areas have been unable to leave their houses since last week. Residents are not permitted to leave the city without permission from the authorities.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, 80 cases were reported in Tianjin, 68 in Henan, nine in Guangdong, five in Shaanxi, and one in Guangxi, according to the commission. According to the news agency, the commission identified 60 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level districts. According to the National Health Commission on Monday, the Chinese mainland has recorded 163 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Tensions are high in Beijing after the first local transmission of the Omicron variant was detected in the capital on Saturday, just weeks before the Winter Olympics begin. Residents are being urged not to leave the city for the forthcoming Lunar New Year vacation unless they get a negative test before travelling and a follow-up test after entering the city. Authorities tested nearly 13,000 persons working and living in the impacted areas, forcing the closure of some key tourist destinations. The Winter Olympics' closed loop has been locked off in the city, isolating hundreds of athletes and Games personnel for weeks without a direct physical connection to the outside world.

