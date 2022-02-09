China Opposes Quad Foreign Minister's Meet, Urges US & Allies 'stop Cold War Mentality'

Ahead of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Foreign Ministers' meeting on Friday, February 11, China has cried foul and opposed the "exclusive blocs creating a bloc confrontation". In addition, Beijing has also hit out at the four-nation alliance and urged it to stop creating a wedge between regional countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing, urged the United States and its Quad allies to abandon the "Cold War mentality" and instead contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity. The four Quad countries include the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

"We oppose exclusive blocs to create bloc confrontation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here while answering a question on the Foreign Ministers' meeting of the Quad.

"We hope that the US and relevant countries can get a clear picture of the situation, feel relaxed, abandon the Cold War mentality, stop driving wedges between regional countries and contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity. We oppose exclusive blocs to create bloc confrontation. Like most countries, China recognises and supports the UN-centred international system and an international order underpinned by international law, rather than the so-called rules defined by one or a few countries unilaterally," Lijan added

EAM S Jaishankar to participate in Quad meeting during his maiden visit to Australia

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to participate in the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting that will take place on Friday in Melbourne. He will be joined by his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the US. Jaishankar has expressed that the meeting will be an opportunity for the ministers to follow up on their virtual meeting held in February 2021. He added that it will be an opportunity to exchange views on regional strategic issues given their shared commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"The ministers will review ongoing Quad cooperation and build on the positive and constructive agenda announced by the leaders at the two summits in 2021, to address contemporary challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains, critical technologies, climate change, infrastructure etc," the MEA said in a statement

(With inputs from PTI)