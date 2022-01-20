China opposed the United States allowing a senior official from Taiwan to transit through the US. In a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denounced the reports stating that Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te was planning to transit through the US en route to Honduras. Media reports have also stated that Lai would attend Xiomara Castro's inauguration as Honduran president and might publicly meet US Vice President Kamala Harris. Zhao said that China has made its position evident several times and has even opposed such transit arrangements by the US or any other country that has diplomatic ties with the mainland.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “Regarding the so-called “transit” of leaders of the Taiwan region and “engagement” between the US and Taiwan, China has made clear its consistent position on various occasions. We firmly oppose the arrangement of such “transit” by the US or any other country that has diplomatic ties with China as well as any form of official exchange between the US and Taiwan.”

“We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, take seriously China’s position and concern, refrain from conducting official engagement with Taiwan in any form and sending any wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” forces,” he added.

It is to note that China considers Taiwan as its own breakaway province even though the island has not been ruled by the Chinese government for several years. While US has increasingly shown willingness to interact with Taiwan’s democratic government, Beijing has repeatedly denounced such moves. According to China, nations should respect its ‘one-China’ principle which includes Taiwan as its own territory. However, Taiwan has called for independence. Meanwhile, China has also said that it would use force if necessary to regain control of the island.

Taiwan VP to make stopovers in US during visit to Honduras

Taiwan on Thursday said that its Vice President would transit in the United States on his way to the inauguration of Honduras' president-elect. Notably, travel for Taiwanese officials regularly involves a stopover in an American state. Amid deteriorating relations between US and China, such transits are expected to provoke a rebuke from Beijing. Just next week, Lai will lead a 26-member Taiwanese delegation to attend Xiomara Castro's inauguration and will stop in Los Angeles on the way.

Image: AP

