China Opposes Trade Embargo Against Russia, Says 'sanctions Undermine World Stability'

China always advocates prudent use of sanctions and opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Chinese official made the remarks after the US earlier this week announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. In response, Xiaoming stated that the sanctions without limitations will “undermine stability” and harm people’s well being in all countries. He also urged all parties to stay “cool-headed” and do more to ease the situation and prevent escalation of the tensions.

“China always advocates prudent use of sanctions and opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law. All the countries in the world are in an indivisible community,” Liu Xiaoming said.

“Amid a shaky global economic recovery, sanctions without limitation will undermine the stability of the international industrial and supply chains, aggravate the food and energy crises and harm people's wellbeing in all countries,” he added.

Sanctions will 'enhance division and confrontation'

Previously as well, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also made similar remarks. Lijian stated China opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, adding that Beijing will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation with Russia. Speaking at a news briefing, Lijian added that sanctions will not bring peace or security, but will only cause severe difficulties for the economies and people’s livelihood of relevant countries.

“They (sanctions) will result in a situation where multiple players lose, and will enhance division and confrontation,” the Chinese FM spokesperson said.

Further, Lijian also went on to say that China and Russia maintain good cooperation in the energy sector. Moreover, he also added that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend the legitimate interests of Chinese companies and individuals. Lijian stated that sanctions are never a fundamental and effective way to solve problems.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, China has maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also urged German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to support the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. However, even though Beijing has offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it continues to raise objections to sanctions against Russia.

Image: AP