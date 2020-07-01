China Orders Four US Media Outlets To Reveal Employees' Details, Financial Operations

As US-China relations continue to deteriorate, Beijing on July 1 ordered at least four American media outlets to reveal the details of their employees along with the financial operations in the country within a week. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reportedly said that The Associated Press, United Press International, CBS and NPR must report the required information along with any real estate that they own in China. This came after US State Department updated the classification of four Chinese media outlets as foreign missions in the United States.

While the US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in June that the media outlets were ‘controlled’ by the Chinese government, Lijian deemed the latest advancements from their end as ‘entirely necessary countermeasures’ against America. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also condemned the ‘unreasonable oppression’.

The US government had initially only asked a group of Chinese media outlets to reduce their Chinese staff working in America. That had prompted Beijing to expel more than a dozen US journalists working for various media outlets. Zhao also said that the restrictions posed by the US on Chinese media outlets have ‘exposed the hypocrisy’ of the so-called freedom that the American government touts for.

China pledged 'countermeasures'

The action on US media outlets came just a day after Beijing had pledged to take ‘countermeasures’ against Washington restricting the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong over Asian superpower passing the controversial national security bill. According to international media reports, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on June 30 that America’s attempts to restrict the advancement of China on the former British colony through ‘so-called sanctions will never prevail’. The US has not only suspended the preferential treatment of the city over Beijing’s new moves but has also called out the country for ‘immediate reversal’.

Meanwhile, Zhao reportedly accused the US of ‘wrongful actions’ and ensured that the country will retaliate with similar measures. This came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on June 29 that America will be suspending the export of sensitive military items to the Hong Kong and China over the law which according to the US threatens the promised autonomy for the residents of the city that comes under China’s rule due to the unique set up of ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

