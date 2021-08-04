China Orders Mass Testing For All Residents In Wuhan After COVID Cases Spread

Chinese authorities have begun mass testing of its entire population in Wuhan after the emergence of the first domestic case in Wuhan in more than a year. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases with the spread of Delta variant, authorities have suspended flights and trains, cancelled professional basketball league games. The Chinese city of Wuhan where the disease was first detected in 2019 begins mass testing to control the spread of the virus.

Mass testing in Wuhan

According to The Associated Press, China has been able to control the spread of the virus with quick lockdown and mass testing. Previously, Coronavirus outbreaks did not spread beyond a city but this time, cases have been confirmed in more than 35 cities in 17 of mainland China's 31 provinces and regions. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou have cancelled all domestic flights.

The authorities have halted long-distance trains to Beijing from 23 stations. The Chinese Basketball Association has informed that matches of its men’s professional league would be suspended due to the pandemic. The Chinese city of Wuhan where the disease was first detected in 2019 begins mass testing to curb the spread of the virus. Most of the cases are still reported in Jiangsu province, where the outbreak started at the airport in Nanjiang. Five other provinces and the cities of Beijing and Shanghai reported new local COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases in China

According to China National Health Commission, the Chinese mainland reported 90 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases on August 2. The overall tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 93,193. Of them, 87,400 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital. The total number of fatalities reported due to the novel virus is 4,636 deaths. 27,751 confirmed infections had been reported in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan province. The overall tally of confirmed cases in Hong Kong is 11,990, 59 COVID-19 cases in Macao and 15,702 cases have been reported in Taiwan.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP