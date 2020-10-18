China Passes New Export Control Law To Protect National Security, Technology

China, on October 17, passed a new law restricting sensitive exports to protect national security, a move that helps Beijing gain reciprocity against the US as tensions mount. The law will come into effect on December 1 and it will allow Beijing to take reciprocal measures against countries that abuse export controls and pose a threat to national security. The country’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, adopted the measure and it will be applied to all companies in China, including foreign-invested ones.

According to the new law, technical data related to items covered will also be subjected to export controls. The latest move will give China more room to hit back at Washington. Souring ties between the two nations had led to the US taking action against several Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies Co., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok app, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Violation of law may lead to fines

The new law adds China’s regulatory toolkit which also involves a restriction catalogue of tech exports and an unreliable entity list. The law states that where any country or region abuses export control measures to endanger the national security and interests of the People’s Republic China, it may take reciprocal measures. It also added that the Chinese authorities will formulate and adjust an export control list of items to be published in a ‘timely manner’,

The law stipulates export controls over items of both civilian and military use, military and nuclear products, as well as ‘goods, technologies and services’. Foreign individual and groups can also be found liable for violating the new export rules. Violation of the law will lead to fines of as much as five million yuan ($746,500) and revocation of export licenses. Breaches that jeopardise national security and interest will also face criminal charges.

(Image: AP)

