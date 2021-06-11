China Passes New Law To Give Legal Backing To Its Retaliation To Foreign Sanctions

Despite the global concern, China’s top legislative body on June 10 passed an anti-sanctions law that would provide legal backing for Beijing’s measures to tackle foreign nations. As per news agency ANI, on Thursday China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee passed the legislation at the closing session.

This also marks China’s first major legal move to retaliate against the foreign sanctions imposed by Western countries over Beijing’s handling of Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Reportedly, Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's only delegate to the NPC Standing Committee said that the State Council and its respective agencies would be responsible for the coordination of the retaliatory measures by China under the newly-passed law.

"These measures can be applied to organisations and individual, as well as extended to the individuals' spouses, relatives and the organisations that they belong to," he said.

What could China’s retaliatory measures include?

Tam has reportedly informed that under article 6 of the new law, China’s can respond to foreign nations by denying its citizens’ visa applications. Moreover, authorities are allowed to reject documents as invalid even for visa holders and deport them. The tangible and intangible properties of the individuals could also be frozen or remanded and institutions could be restricted from conducting any transaction with the individuals or organisations being targeted. As per the report, the new law has also mentioned that no one in the entire nation can help foreign countries implement discriminatory measures.

Tam also added that individuals or organisations affected by the sanctions can make claims in the mainland courts. The latest law passed by China’s NPC is suggested as a retaliatory move because it came in the backdrop of the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights violations in the remote area of Xinjing. Even in the past, China’s government has retaliated to foreign sanctions using a range of tools.

In January 2020, the Ministry of Commerce introduced a “blocking statue” that required Chinese companies to report any foreign restrictions on economic and trade activities. As per the report, the latest move has raised flags for foreign nations over the legislative process’ lack of transparency and its repercussion’s on businesses in China. On the contrary, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the new law's passage showed the country’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and core interests and would not impact its relations with other nations.

IMAGE: AP