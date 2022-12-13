China Peddles Fake Propaganda On Tawang Clash; Accuses India Of Crossing LAC In Arunachal

In a big development in the India-China face-off, the Chinese military on Tuesday said that Indian soldiers "illegally" crossed the disputed border in the Himalayas and "obstructed" Chinese troops triggering a stand-off on December 9. The allegation came after the Indian troops successfully pushed back the Chinese troops last week from entering the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash ocurred in the Yangtze area near the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Peddling lies over the Tawang face-off, a People’s Liberation Army spokesman reportedly stated that the Indian Army illegally crossed the Line (of Actual Control) and obstructed the Chinese troops. Further clarifying China's stand, the spokesperson mentioned that the response of their soldiers was professional, standard and forceful.

#BREAKING | China claims India crossed over LAC, resorts to peddling lies over Tawang face-off. Tune in here - https://t.co/5Q02tvziA2 pic.twitter.com/OViXO0F0J5 — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2022

India-China face-off on December 9

The Indian and Chinese troops got engaged in a face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 leading to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. However, it was reported that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

According to sources, it was learnt that the situation was immediately brought under control with the intervention of senior officials. Nearly 1,000 troops from both sides went face to face during the clash. Notably, this was the first time that the troops confronted each other face to face since the Galwan clash in 2020.

Indian soldiers, however, gave a befitting response to Chinese troops soon after their movement was tracked. The clash took place after the Chinese troops tried to gain access over a peak in order to take advantage of the area. Notably, the peak belonged to the Indian perception of LAC. However, the Indian soldiers successfully stopped them from taking advantage of the position.

Earlier in October 2021, a major clash between the Chinese and the Indian troops broke out at the Yangtze area, which is 35 km northeast of Tawang. The development came after the Chinese attempted to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak. However, the Chinese soldiers' attempt to gain access to the area was successfully thwarted.

Image: PTI, Representative