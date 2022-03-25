China Plane Crash: 2nd Black Box Of Boeing 737 Recovered From Site 4 Days After Tragedy

In the air disaster of China Eastern flight 5735, officials revealed that the second black box flight recorders have been found amidst the ruins of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed in southern China on Monday. In a press conference on March 22, authorities mentioned that they received no response to incessant calls and that the doomed plane disappeared from radar at 2:23 pm local time, three minutes since the nosedive commenced at a baffling 29,000 feet.

China's Civil Aviation Administration's Zhu Tao had said that despite days of looking for shreds of evidence at the crash site, the officials failed to point out the cause of the flight's steep descent on Monday. On March 23, the officials had located the first black box.

Aircraft's black boxes are installed in high-end aircraft to capture information including flight performance, pilot input, and cockpit audio. One device, called the flight data recorder, captures information about the plane’s airspeed, altitude, direction up or down, pilot actions, and performance of all key systems. The cockpit voice recorder captures sounds including conversations and background engine noise during the flight.

Recovering the so-called black boxes is key to the investigation, they are usually painted orange for visibility, but the longtime name has stuck.

China Eastern plane crash

On Monday, March 21 China Eastern flight 5735, carrying 132 people, crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. After the mishap and owing to no evidence, all passengers and nine crew members of the flight are presumed dead as no evidence or trail has been traced, so far. Reports suggest that due to failure in engineering and exhaustive loss of control, the aircraft headed for a nosedive i.e. at the speed of sound before it slammed into the hilly terrain of the Guangxi region.

It is pertinent to mention that the aircraft entity clarified that the pilot and members on board were fit and under no undue influence of intoxication before boarding. While a report indicated that the aeroplane plunged at the speed of sound, several experts are puzzled over China Eastern flight 5735's nosedive from 29,000 feet.

In the aftermath of the crash, the mountain around the site caught massive fire due to the dense forest surrounding it.