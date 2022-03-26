China Plane Crash: All 123 Passengers, 9 Crew Members Of Boeing 737 Declared Dead

All 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed on Monday, March 21 in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were dead, reported Chinese news outlet, Xinhua. The Boeing 737-800, operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed on Monday afternoon with 123 passengers, nine crew members on board, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

In a press conference on March 22, authorities mentioned that they received no response to incessant calls and that the doomed plane disappeared from radar at 2:23 pm local time, three minutes since the nosedive commenced at a baffling 29,000 feet. The crash reportedly sparked a massive fire, that was later extinguished. Reports suggest that due to failure in engineering and exhaustive loss of control, the aircraft headed for a nosedive, i.e. at the speed of sound before it slammed into the hilly terrain of the Guangxi region.

The aircraft entity clarified that the pilot and members on board were fit and were not under undue influence of intoxication before boarding. However, a report indicated that the aeroplane plunged at the speed of sound, several experts are puzzled over China Eastern flight 5735's nosedive from 29,000 feet. On Friday, officials had revealed that the second black box flight recorders was found amidst the ruins of the China plane crash.

Aircraft's black boxes are installed in high-end aircraft to capture information including flight performance, pilot input, and cockpit audio. One device, called the flight data recorder, captures information about the plane’s airspeed, altitude, direction up or down, pilot actions, and performance of all key systems. The cockpit voice recorder captures sounds including conversations and background engine noise during the flight.