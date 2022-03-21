China Plane Crash: China Eastern Airlines' Website Turns Black And White After Crash

After the unfortunate incident where a China Eastern Boeing 737 passenger plane, carrying 132 people, crashed in a mountain range on Monday, March 21, the airline's official website has turned black and white.

The China Eastern Airlines' passenger plane crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou and was en route to Guangzhou.

China Eastern Airlines' official website has turned black and white following the crash of a Boeing 737 on Monday. pic.twitter.com/O8wEwo5wWs — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 21, 2022

China Plane crash caught on camera

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, the Chinese plane was seen vertically falling in the mountains before disappearing behind the trees. The crash caused a mountain fire, the department was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency. The 132 people included 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its website. The report suggested that the number of casualties is not clear yet. Several reports suggest the China Eastern flight was in the air 'for just over an hour'.

The domestic flight was scheduled to take off from Kunming at 1.10 pm (local time) and arrive at Guangzhou at 2.52 pm (local time) and is now marked out of reach on Baiyun airport's app.

#BREAKING | First visuals of China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashing in south China shows a near-vertical crash into the mountain area; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/kJjJ8boiw2 pic.twitter.com/IpGSFkg7C0 — Republic (@republic) March 21, 2022

#LIVE | Smoke covers crash-site of China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 passenger flight; The plane was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming with 133 onboard; Tune in for non-stop updates here - https://t.co/kJjJ8boiw2 pic.twitter.com/RxCLpXBxDf — Republic (@republic) March 21, 2022

Plane crash in China

China had enjoyed an enviable air safety record in the past decade in a country crisscrossed by newly built airports and serviced by new airlines established to the Asian country's growth over the last few decades.

China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board lost their lives when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.