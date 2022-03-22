China Plane Crash: No Survivors Found So Far On 2nd Day Of Rescue Operations

While search operations are presently underway on Tuesday after a Chinese aircraft crashed in the southern Guangxi province on Monday, no survivors have been found so far amid the scattered wreckage of the plane. As reported by the Associated Press, state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday morning stated that the wreckage of the plane has been found at the site but so far, no contact has been found with the ones who were aboard the plane.

It has been more than 18 hours after the crash while search operations are still ongoing at the crash site for finding the whereabouts of the passengers along with the crew members.

Speaking on the same, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi while responding to his Pakistani counterpart said, "We are making every effort to organize search and rescue and will find out the cause of the crash accident at the earliest to ensure the absolute safety of aviation operations."

In my meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi, I conveyed Pakistan’s deepest condolences on the tragic air crash in China today. Our prayers are with the people and government of China.

This came after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended his condolences over the MU5735 plane crash.

Following the crash that took place on Monday, Chinese Eastern Airlines Boeing expressed solidarity with the passengers and crew members and assured support to them. The flight company was also in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board, while adding that it was assisting with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China over the flight crash. The company has now informed that it is in touch with the US investigative agency looking into the plane crash.

Boeing is in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) March 21, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the tragic accident took place when the Boeing 737-800 crashed near the Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region while it was flying from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast. The flight is said to have ignited a huge fire, as evident from the NASA satellite images.

As stated by the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com, the China Eastern Flight MU5735 was traveling 455 knots at around 29,000 feet when it entered a steep and fast dive. The plane plunged to 7,400 feet before briefly regaining about 1,200 feet in altitude, then fell again.

Following the accident, Chinese President XI Jinping has also called for an "all-out" operation into the matter and an investigation has been also initiated for probing the real cause of the crash and further to ensure complete aviation safety.

