China Plane Crash: Search & Rescue Ops Completed; Preliminary Report Within 30 Days

The search and rescue work for the horrifying air disaster of China Eastern flight MU5735 on March 21 near Wuzhou in southern China has been completed. The preliminary report on the plane crash that killed 132 people is expected to be completed within 30 days of the crash, said Chinese aviation officials on Thursday.

After the inquiry was done, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) safety chief Zhu Tao informed reporters that a final report on the Boeing 737-800 disaster would be completed and made public, according to Reuters. As per the Chinese aviation officials, as of Wednesday afternoon, a core area surpassing 400,000 square metres was searched and 49,117 pieces of aircraft wreckage were found. The wreckage is being cleaned up, officials said.

A 30-day report must be filed with the United Nations' aviation body, ICAO, although it is not required to be made public under international rules. However, a full report will be released to the public when the full investigation is finished, according to an official from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). A final report is usually required within a year following the crash, but it might take longer in rare cases.

US to assist crash probe

The US government has given visas for federal investigators to travel to southern China to assist in the investigation, according to US officials led by Joe Biden. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), China also issued visas to technical advisers from Boeing, the plane's maker, CFM Engines, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The inquiry into the deadly incident is stated to be carried out in accordance with long-standing international agreements between all parties involved.

The safety board told news agency AP that the US officials and industry's technical representatives intend to leave for China as early as possible. It was informed that the travel was held up owing to a delay in Chinese visa amid COVID-19 protocols and that the NTSB had urged the State Department to intervene and clear the passage.

China Eastern plane crash

On March 21, China Eastern flight MU5735, carrying 132 people, crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. After the mishap and owing to no evidence, all passengers and nine crew members of the flight were declared dead while both black/orange boxes of the doomed flight have been recovered.

Also, in a press conference on March 22, authorities mentioned they received no response to incessant calls and that the plane even disappeared from radar at 2:23 p.m. local time, three minutes after the nosedive started at a baffling 29,000 feet.

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations agency, was established in 1944 to promote the safe and orderly growth of international civil aviation across the world. It establishes the rules and regulations required for aviation safety, security, and facilitation, as well as for the efficiency, economic development, and improvement of aviation's environmental performance. Among its 192 member states, the organisation acts as a platform for collaboration in all areas of civil aviation.

Under Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention, states in control of an inquiry shall send a preliminary report to ICAO within 30 days after the date of the accident, unless the accident/incident data report has been provided by that time. Also, preliminary reports can be labelled as private or made public by the investigating team.