China Plans To Boost Economy, Sets Annual GDP Growth Target For 2023

China has set its annual GDP growth target at around 5% for 2023, reported Global Times. China has announced a draft budget for 2023 which would witness the country's annual defence budget rise to CNY1.5537 trillion, an increase of 7.2%. In several years, China's target growth has been the lowest. China's GDP growth target and other development goals have been released in the Government Work Report. The Government Work Report has been presented by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the first session of the 14th National People's Congress on Sunday, as per local media reports.

China has planned to set a target for the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces by 2035, reported Xinhua. Whereas, China has been aiming to achieve the centenary goals of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) by 2027. On Sunday, the proposed defence budget growth has been announced in a draft budget document issued in the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC). This decision comes after the increase in the defence budget for the eighth consecutive year since 2016. The growth rate was 6.6% in 2020 in 2020 whereas in 2021 it was 6.8% and in 2022, it is 7.1%.



China plans to boost the economy

To boost China's economy, Li Keqiang has highlighted the need to prioritise economic stability and pursue development but with stability, as per the Government Work Report. It is noted that China's GDP growth rate in 2022 was 3%, as per the local news report.

"This year, it is essential to prioritize economic stability and pursue progress while ensuring stability. Policies should be kept consistent and targeted, and they should be carried out in a more coordinated way to create synergy for high-quality development," said Chinese Premier Li in the Government Work Report.

He also emphasised China's giving priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption. In the report, he also called for avoiding and defusing significant economic and financial risks as one of the major priorities this year. Further, he has stressed the transition to green development. In comparison to the previous year, China has set higher economic indicators in the report. They have set higher goals for employment, and targeted the creation of 12 million new urban jobs in 2023. In the report, China's deficit-to-GDP ratio has been foreseen at 3% for 2023, which is 0.2% points higher than the last year. According to the draft budget for 2023, the annual defence budget of China would rise to CNY1.5537 trillion yuan (USD 224.79 billion).