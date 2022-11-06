China Plans To Send Monkeys To Space For Mating In Zero-gravity Environment: Report

China is planning to conduct a zero-gravity mating experiment using Monkeys on the country's Tiangong space station, South China Morning Post said, quoting a scientist working on the project.

Zhang Lu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Science in Beijing, said that the experiment would be conducted in the space station's Wentian module.

"Some studies involving mice and macaques will be carried out to see how they grow or even reproduce in Space," Zhang Lu was quoted as saying in the report.

Zhang Lu said that the experiment will help enhance our understanding of an organism's adaption to microgravity and other space environments.

However, whether monkeys would cooperate during the mission remained uncertain, a Shanghai-based life scientist said. On the condition of anonymity, Lu told South China Morning Post that monkeys kept in confinement in a small space could show negative responses such as reduced activity, refusal to eat or hair pulling. The rocket ride could also scare the primates.

He stated that it is possible to calm monkeys during the growth period with the help of toys, music or letting them mingle with other monkeys. "How to take care of the monkeys and keep them happy and comfortable will be a new challenge to the astronauts," she said.

This is not the first time that such an experiment with animals is being planned. During the Cold War, scientists from the former Soviet Union managed to get a few mice to engage in intercourse during the 18-day space flight. Some also showed signs of pregnancy. However, none of them gave birth after returning to Earth.

