China Population Sees Drop for 2nd Consecutive Year: Birth Rate Low, Deaths Double
China's total population stood at 1.4 billion people, with a drop of 2 million people in 2023 and a double-fold increase in the number of deaths.
Beijing: The population of China, once considered the most populated country in the world, dropped by 2 million people in 2023. This is the second consecutive annual drop in births in China, as per a report of the government's statistics bureau.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths in China has doubled to 690,000, as an impact of the continued COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. As of 2023, China's total population stands at 1.4 billion people.
Falling Birth Rate in China
The fall in birth rate is a new challenge for Chinese society.
The number of births have seen a fall for the seventh year. In 2023, about 9 million babies were born in China, which cuts quite a figure but is half of the total number of children born in 2016, say reports.
As a result, the existing population will age and there will be less young people. This may additionally impact economic growth. Looking after the large elderly population will also pose a challenge.
No more one-child policy in China
China controlled its burgeoning population with a one-child policy in the past, but now, it is facing a problem like Japan's falling birth rate. The Chinese government ended the one-child policy in 2016 and has been encouraging its citizens to have more children.
However, in the new age society, people are getting married at a later age and either having one child or even going childless.
