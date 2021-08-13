China Prepares To Recognize Taliban As Legitimate Ruler Of Afghanistan: Report

As Afghanistan is reeling under war, it has brought China both opportunity and challenge. Beijing is prepared to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate ruler of the war-torn country if the terrorist group manages to overpower the democratically elected government in Kabul, according to US News. Citing intelligence sources familiar with the Chinese assessments, the American publication said that the Chinese military and intelligence assessments of the current situation in Afghanistan prompted them to prepare to formalize their ties with the terrorist group.

China hopes Taliban ruled Afghanistan would pave path of development

"We hope the Afghan Taliban will make a clean break with all terrorist organizations including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and resolutely and effectively combat them to remove obstacles, play a positive role and create enabling conditions for security, stability, development and cooperation in the region," the Chinese readout said. The recent development came after the extremist group took four more provincial capitals, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan.

US plans to send its troops to war-torn country

As the condition is continuously deteriorating, the US planned to send in 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Apart from the US, Britain said about 600 troops would be deployed on a short-term basis to support British nationals leaving the country. Recently, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah appealed to other nations to raise their voices against the Taliban brutality. While addressing the international Afghan peace conference in Qatar's capital Doha, Abdullah said that the world should not remain impervious to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country and must send a clear message to the Taliban.

Vice President Amrullah Saleh joined a civilian protest against Taliban

Abdullah warned the participants to stop the atrocities at any cost otherwise it would harm them also. According to Afghan Defence Ministry, at least 439 more Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded in the last 24 hours. Recently, Vice President Amrullah Saleh joined a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan. While marching on the streets of Kabul, the Afghan first Vice President, on August 3, was seen chanting Allah-o-Akbar and slammed Pakistan for its support to the Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization.

