China: President Xi Jinping Defends 'common Prosperity' Policy At WEF Annual Meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare public defence of his "common prosperity" policy, which has resulted in major business crackdowns. Xi Jinping was addressing the World Economic Forum's annual gathering via video conferencing. This year's event will be hosted online rather than physically in the Swiss town of Davos.

"The common prosperity we desire is not egalitarianism. We will first make the pie bigger and then divide it properly through reasonable institutional arrangements. As a rising tide lifts all boats, everyone will get a fair share from development, and development gains will benefit all our people in a more substantial and equitable way," Xi was quoted as saying by BBC.

The Chinese Communist Party, led by Xi, has attempted to change the country's corporate and cultural environment through months-long series of crackdowns. Fintech, education, and entertainment have all been targeted, as well as perceived societal evils including celebrity culture, gaming, and effeminate fashion trends.

The effort, which has devalued Chinese and foreign assets by billions of dollars, has provoked international debate over the policy's political and economic motivations and has made the future of investing in China uncertain. Xi attempted to assuage some fears by reassuring the Davos audience that China was committed to openness to global investment.

"All types of capital are welcome to operate in China, in compliance with laws and regulations, and play a positive role for the development of a country," he further added, reported BBC.

China has been blamed for weakening democratic freedoms in Hong Kong

China has been chastised for weakening democratic freedoms in Hong Kong, mistreating Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and engaging in aggressive military manoeuvring. As a result, Beijing constantly chastises the US and its friends and allies for meddling with China's internal affairs. In terms of the global economy, the Chinese president warned of severe negative spillovers if major economies slam on the brakes or reverse monetary policies in response to rising inflation.

He also stated that developing countries would bear the brunt of the reforms. The only way to overcome the pandemic is to have strong confidence and cooperation, he stated. According to him, holding each other back or transferring blame will just delay our response time and divert our attention away from the main goal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP