China President Xi Jinping Faces Problems At Home And Overseas: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s policies have left the country very few allies and have been facing fire at home as well as abroad. The slow economy of China has been giving a tough time to its people as well as Chinese President Xi, reported Washinton's post. According to the report, Bejing's population has depleted and ging which is questing the workforce.

Meanwhile, the youth employment had reached such striking data that the government suspended publishing the relevant data this summer. Notably, China appointed Xi to head the country and he was deployed to lead the nation into the path of making it one of the economic engines. However, according to the Washington Post, China's current situation is just showing a different picture.

China pushing its allies away, facing criticism

The changes over the years have been witnessed in the macroeconomic data as well as the waning optimism of a younger generation that knew only the boom times. China has been hit hard during the Coronavirus pandemic period and has not yet fully recovered from it. Further, the overheated real estate sector has made the situation even worse, as per the Washington Post.

Xi’s ever-tightening authoritarian grip over virtually all facets of life in China is arguably making the situation worse. According to the senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a longtime researcher on China, Ian Johnson said, "The government’s pursuit of total control has set the country on a path of slower growth and created multiplying pockets of dissatisfaction,”

Due to the stringent policy of China, it has impacted its international relations with other nations. Recently, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo made a visit to China where she warned of the prevailing uncertainty, stoked also by the tough actions taken by the Chinese government against foreign businesses. Further, she asserted that this has made China “uninvestable” for the US investors.

The Vice president of Policy of Asia and global trade of the Information Technology Industry Council Naomi Wilson has suggested that China must recognise that would no longer be able to depend on the " sheer mass of their market to attract that type of foreign investment," reported Washington Post. Further, she added, "Even among Chinese companies, there have been efforts to relocate outside of China.”

However, China's strict regulations for investment have also attracted strong criticism. Recent surveys of global public opinion have found negative views of China’s influence in international affairs, including in some middle-income countries outside the West. Further, the report has compared China with the US which highlighted the US maintaining a web of alliances and partnerships with China’s neighbours, bonds being strengthened directly out of concern for China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour.