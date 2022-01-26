China: President Xi Jinping Stresses Importance Of Beijing's Climate Efforts

China is facing difficulty in meeting its climate commitments prompting Chinese President Xi Jinping to urge the country to fully comprehend the urgency of meeting its climate targets. As per a report by Xinhua, Jinping stated that achieving the double carbon aim is not something they are instructed to do, but something they must do, referring to the country's carbon peak and neutrality goals.

At the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020, the Chinese President had announced that China would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and reach peak carbon emissions by 2030. On Monday, Xi Jinping said that reducing emissions does not imply reducing productivity or shutting down production to reduce emissions. He went on to say that the emphasis should be on creating a green transition in economic development. The federal and local governments have been rushing quickly to implement measures aimed at meeting the dual carbon goal.

Chiese President Xi Jinping emphasises need to limit use of fossil fuels

Xi also emphasised the need of limiting the use of fossil fuels and encourage the development of hydrogen and renewable energy, according to a South China Morning Post report. The Chinese President said that the Communist Party's leadership would play a vital role in reaching the carbon objectives and that localities should incorporate climate indicators into their economic and social development assessment system. Although China has an abundance of renewable energy sources in the west, the majority of the country's energy is consumed in the east.

Xi also announced that China would construct a new energy supply and consumption system centred on large wind and solar power bases, low-emissions coal power plants near the bases, and ultra-high-voltage electrical transmission lines to move electricity, according to the South China Morning Post report.

'China intends to attain socialist modernisation by 2035'

Yang Fuqiang, who is a researcher at Peking University's Institute of Energy believes China should also shift certain high-energy-consuming enterprises to the western region to make better use of its abundant electricity production.

Yang Fuqiang also stated that China intends to attain socialist modernisation by 2035, and it has a long way to go. He predicted that China's economic growth and carbon emissions would rise in the coming decade. Yang stated that China's carbon emissions increased by 4% year on year in 2021 as a result of the development of high-energy industries, according to the South China Morning Post report.

