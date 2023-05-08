China Prioritises Stablising Ties With US Despite Relations Being On 'cold Ice'

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated that the relations with the US are on “cold ice”, but stabilising ties between the two superpowers is a “top priority”. The Chinese diplomat made these remarks on Monday and stated that the ties between the US and China have deteriorated due to a “series of erroneous words and deeds”, spewed by Washington. As per the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Qin made these comments during a meeting with the US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in Beijing. This was the first meeting between the two diplomats since the Chinese balloon saga played out which ultimately shattered hopes of mending the relations earlier this year.

“The agenda of dialogue and cooperation agreed by the two sides have been disrupted, and the relationship between the two countries has once again hit the cold ice,” he said, as per the statement by the Chinese foreign ministry. Qin also pointed out that Washington’s “actions and words” put a break on the “hard-won positive momentum” that the two nations undertook, following the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden. The US Ambassador to China took to Twitter to give an update on what went down. “I met State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang today. We discussed challenges in the US-China relationship and the necessity of stabilizing ties and expanding high-level communication,” Burns wrote on Twitter.

‘The top priority now is to stabilise Sino-US relations’: Qin

In the Monday meeting, the Chinese foreign minister asserted that the country’s top priority is to stabilise the Sino-US relations that have deteriorated since the Chinese balloon saga. “The top priority now is to stabilise Sino-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent any accidents between China and the US,” Qin told Burns, as per the statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry. The Chinese diplomat also urged Washington to “reflect deeply” and “meet China halfway”. “(The US) can’t talk about communication on the one hand, but keep suppressing and containing China on the other hand,” he added. Following this assertion, Qin touched upon the Taiwan issue and stated that the US must respect China’s bottom lines and stop undermining the sovereignty, security and development interests of Beijing.

The deterioration of relations between the US and China can be factored in three ways. The first scar took place when the United States identified multiple Chinese spy balloons in its airspace. Following the siting, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled his trip to Beijing, which has not been rescheduled since then. The second crack happened when Washington introduced a crackdown on the export of semiconductor chips to China. The Western country’s involvement in the Taiwan issue was the third reason why the Sino-US ties have deteriorated over the span of months.