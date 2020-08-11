China Propagates Its Fight Against COVID-19 In Latest Art Exhibition

The People's Republic of China is promoting its fight against the novel coronavirus in the latest art exhibition at the National Museum of China. The artwork exhibition featuring Chinese people's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is being held at the museum in Beijing and is titled 'Unity is Strength: An Art Exhibition on the Fight Against Covid-19'. The event, which has been organised by the National Museum of China, in collaboration with the China Artists Association and the China Calligraphers Association, opened on August 1 and will run for two months.

According to the National Museum of China, the nearly 200 works on display include traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings, sculptures, calligraphy, seal cutting and other fine arts depicting China's 'heroic' fight against the disease, which experts say is nothing but another propaganda machinery deployed by the Chinese Communist Party. The artworks were chosen from a total of 75,147 works of art in different forms received by the China Artists Association. If data by the Communist nation is to be believed, the country has managed to flatten its coronavirus curve by limiting the confirmed cases just under 90,000 and deaths not more than 4,700 for the past few months.

COVID-19 fight outside China

The disease that scientists believe originated from China's Wuhan city, has killed more than 7,36,000 people across the world and has infected over 20 million to date. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States remains the worst-hit by the contagion virus with over 5 million cases and at least 1,63,000 deaths. Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa are the severely affected nations after the United States. A total of 188 countries and regions have been affected by the virus so far. Scientists from all over the world are working to develop a vaccine and according to WHO there are over 150 candidates currently underworks.

