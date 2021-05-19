China Protests US’ Latest Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Says It Is Threatening Peace

China on May 19 accused the United States of provocation and threatening peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a US warship sailed through the sensitive waterway. According to the Associated Press, the US Navy’s 7th fleet said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a “routine” Taiwan Strait transit in accordance with international law. It said that the passage demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and added that the US military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory and regards the US Navy’s presence in the area as a show of support for the island’s democratic government. Therefore, on Wednesday, China protested the latest passage by the US Navy and said that the actions send “wrong signals” to Taiwan independence forces. A spokesman for China's Eastern Theatre Command Col. Zhang Chunhui also added that the US’ latest move is endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Chunhui said, “The US actions send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces, deliberately disrupting the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”. He added that Chinese forces tracked and monitored the ship and “strictly guarded against all threats and provocations”.

Taiwan says ‘situation was normal’

Taiwan's Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said the US ship had sailed in a southerly direction through the strait and the "situation was as normal”. The US Navy has been conducting such operations every month or so. The US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, however, it is the most important international backer and a major seller of arms.

Amid the rising tensions, last month China had even complained that activity by US military ships and surveillance planes directed at it has increased significantly under President Joe Biden. Beijing was disturbed by close-in observation of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its battle group by a US destroyer in the South China Sea, as advertised by a widely disturbed photo of US officers relaxing on the deck with the Chinese flattop well within sight. As per AP, China had accused the US of having “seriously interfered” with the Chinese side’s training activities and “seriously threatened” the safety of navigation and personnel on both sides.

(With inputs from AP)