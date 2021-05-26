China Pushes 'research' That Claims COVID Originated In Bats/Pangolins As Probe Calls Grow

Amid the COVID origin probe row, Chinese state media Global Times has published an article to defend China's claims that the virus was a naturally occurring phenomenon. This comes even as the global community cornered China for not allowing an unrestricted probe by the World Health Organisation (WHO) team into the origins of Coronavirus, maintaining that the virus may have been man-made and its spread could have been due to a lab leak in China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

Citing Chinese researchers and their purported research, the Global Times article says researchers of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences have published reports refuting the theory that the virus came from the laboratory. The article from the Chinese stooge media calls the lab leak theory as "highly hyped".

The Chinese research also claimed the involvement of pangolins along with bats which are said to have passed on the virus to humans, while failing to explain how the virus was transferred and adapted from bats to humans via pangolins. Yet the article claimed the results from the research were enough to demonstrate that it is unlikely that the Coronavirus leading to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Chinese researcher, who claims the scientific community has refuted the lab leak theory, has said in the article, "the most likely process is that the Coronavirus from bats had mutated in nature for decades before it successfully infected humans and led to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic."

Attacking the US politicians and media outlets for emphasising the Chinese lab leak theory as the origin of COVID-19, the Chinese researcher claimed that scientists from the WHO-China joint study team concluded that a lab leak is extremely unlikely. Science journalist Nicholas Wade while speaking to Republic had called for the global scientific community to come together and demand an answer from China, to prove either theory - the 'jump' from bats or the lab-synthesis - as even the former would have left traces, as the previous SARS and MERS viruses had.

Pressure mounts on China over COVID origins

However, it is pertinent to note that scientists from the WHO team that probed the origins of the virus in Wuhan Institute of Virology have called for a follow-up probe. Wuhan in China was the place where the virus was first detected/originated in late 2019. However, due to China's hesitancy and delay in granting permission to the probe even after immense international pressure, the team of WHO experts visited China in mid-January this year, even as the virus began wreaking havoc in late 2019.

Moreover, the WHO team that probed COVID's origins has indicated that Chinese authorities withheld crucial data that could have shed light on the COVID origins, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the global pandemic began. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in March that his team suffered rejections from China in accessing "raw data on early COVID-19 cases", while adding that more "collaborative studies" are required with "more timely and comprehensive data sharing". As the deadly pandemic has wrecked the economies and strained the health care systems across the world, global pressure continues to mount on China over the investigation on the COVID origins.

Also, explosive documents have revealed that China discussed the weaponization of Coronavirus as far back as 2015. As per the document, People's Liberation Army (PLA) commanders had predicted that World War 3 would be fought with biological weapons, and on similar lines, the Chinese military scientists had discussed the weaponization of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic originated and spread to various parts of the world. Outlining their ideas, top scientists predicted that these coronaviruses could be used to fight the third world war. The paper obtained by the US officials was reportedly written by military scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015, The Australian reported, adding that it was a part of their own investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The new details once again raise questions over China's role in the spread of coronavirus with major concerns about China's transparency on the origins of COVID-19.