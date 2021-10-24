China Puts Up Wires And Fencing In Nepal Territory, Breaches Border Rules: Report

In a recent study conducted by the Nepalese Ministry of Home Affairs, a host of issues have been identified along the Nepal China border in Humla further indicating the attempts of China to show their presence. According to the report, the Chinese government has put up fences and wires in the Humla district which falls under Nepal's territory thus resulting in the violation of Nepal-China border rules.

The report was submitted to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand in September by a panel shared by Joint-secretary Jay Narayan Acharya. It was submitted after a series of on-field studies. The panel report identifies several problems alongside the border areas and has made a series of recommendations concerning the 1963 Boundary Protocol.

As stated by news agency ANI, the area from pillar number 5 (2) to the middle of Kit Khola has been marked as a boundary between both the countries and now the territory belongs to Nepal. However, the Chinese side was seen putting up wires and fencing in the Nepal territory. After several objections by Nepal's Armed Police Force, the structures were destroyed, but the covered rubble was visible, the report added.

The panel report further provides details on the activities carried out by the Chinese side and stated that it has fenced and wired pillars 6(1) followed by fences near pillar 10 hinting towards its presence in the areas of Nepal territory.

Apart from that, the report also asserts that China has been stopping Nepali citizens from grazing cattle between pillars 5(2) and 4.

China and Nepal in talks regarding border issues

Meanwhile, Nepal's Foreign Ministry is already talking with the Chinese government regarding the recent issues found near the border areas. Discussions are underway to resolve the dispute through the established mechanism. Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and highlighted the ongoing border issues between both countries. This is not the first time China has illegally unabated with a country that it shares its borders with.

Apart from that, the Chinese side has already encroached upon several bordering districts of Nepal including Gorkha, Darchula, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha, and Rasuwa.

