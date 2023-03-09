China Puzzled Over Reports Of German Ban On Huawei Components In 5G Networks

The Chinese embassy in Germany said it strongly opposed Berlin’s “interference” in the Chinese markets after reports emerged that Germany is reviewing the presence of Huawei and ZTE components in the country’s 5G network. On Tuesday, the German government stated that it is carrying out a review of tech suppliers, such as Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, NPR reported. This came in the amid reports that Germany might look at banning the supply of components from these companies, just like the United States of America. As a result, the Chinese consulate in Germany expressed its dissatisfaction with the reports, South China Morning Post reported.

According to SCMP, the embassy asserted that it is “puzzled” by the decision of the German embassy and called it “hasty” with “no factual basis”. “China firmly opposes Germany’s use of the concept of national security and its abuse of state power to interfere in the market in its cooperation with China,” the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday. “[We] hope that Germany will create a fair, just, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, and do more to promote mutual benefit instead of the opposite,” the embassy added. The assertion by the Chinese embassy came after the German news outlet Zeit reported that Berlin is planning to “ban” components from Huawei and ZTE.

Chinese companies under German radar

A day before the German government stated that it is conducting a review of the suppliers of components that will be incorporated in the 5G networks, the German newspaper Zeit reported that the Federal government is planning to ban the Chinese mobile operators from installing such components in the first place.

The newspaper stated that The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the Federal Ministry of Interior, has been reviewing whether the component in the 5G network system could engage German security.

There have been growing concerns in the country that important parts that are incorporated into the German critical infrastructure could become dependent on foreign products.

The officials are concerned that suppliers from countries like China are heavily regulated by the country’s central government. Hence vulnerability to such companies can be harmful to the country’s national security. According to Zeit, Chinese telecommunication company Huawei is one of the major companies under Germany's scanner.