Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in Europe, China has questioned the West's weaponisation of sanctions.

"History has shown time and again that instead of solving problems, imposing sanctions is like putting out fire with firewood and will only make things worse," China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said, adding, "the abuse of sanctions will bring catastrophic consequences for the world."

Drawing a parallel between the Ukraine crisis and geopolitical theatre of the Indo-Pacific which it calls the Asia-Pacific region, Le said that the Asia-Pacific is an anchor for world peace and stability, ANI reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Addressing the Fourth International Forum on Security and Strategy, Le Yucheng said, "Ukraine crisis is undoubtedly the biggest eye of the storm at the moment in the Asia-Pacific. We cannot but ask, how can we prevent a crisis like this from happening in the Asia-Pacific?”

The Indo-Pacific is home to half the world’s population and reportedly accounts for 60% of global GDP. It is an anchor for world peace and stability, an engine for global growth, and a new pace-setter in international cooperation. "Such a promising situation has not come easily and should be cherished by all sides. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific now faces two opposite choices: should we build an open and inclusive family for win-win cooperation or go for small blocs based on the Cold War mentality and group confrontation," Le Yucheng said.

Le Yucheng slams 'Cold war mentality' in Indo-Pacific

Asserting that "bloc politics and group confrontation should be rejected, the Chinese said that military blocs are a Cold War vestige. "We must cherish peace and not undermine regional tranquility," he said, adding, "We must respect each other and not interfere in others’ internal affairs...promote unity and cooperation and not create division and confrontation...pursue independence and self-strength and not let others decide our future".

Le Yucheng concluded his statement by saying, "We need to take the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as the fundamental guidance and keep an objective and just position on international affairs."

The Chinese minister said that Beijing stands ready to work with all countries in the Indo-Pacific under the banner of "true multilateralism, to promote enduring peace, common development, and open regionalism, and jointly open up brighter prospects for the Asia-Pacific community with a shared future."

(Image: @stratejik_ortak/Twitter)