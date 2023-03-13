The Chinese Foreign Ministry has cautioned the Philippines against strengthening its military cooperation with the US, citing concerns that it will serve Washington's geopolitical agenda and negatively impact Manila's own security. The warning from the Chinese embassy in Manila follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s decision last month to give US troops access to four additional military bases in the country, as per a report from Russia Today. China claims sovereignty over parts of the South China Sea, which has led to increased tensions with the Philippines, among other countries in the region. Since Marcos took office last summer, relations between Manila and Beijing have been strained, with the Philippines turning towards the US for support.

The Chinese embassy warned that increased military cooperation with the US could "pull the Philippines against China and tie the country to the chariot of geopolitical strife, seriously jeopardizing Philippine national interests and regional peace and stability." The embassy urged the Marcos administration to avoid getting involved in US efforts to maintain global hegemony.

Philippine bases are of strategic importance

The Philippine bases where US soldiers will be stationed are located near the disputed waters of the South China Sea, which could further complicate the situation. The defense cooperation agreement also enables US forces to store equipment at those bases, which could be useful in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait. The US has been accused by China of "stirring up trouble" in the South China Sea, which undermines efforts by China and its neighbors to maintain peace and stability in the disputed waters. US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines last November and stated that the world was “grappling with assaults on the rules-based international order.”

A look at US-Philippine ties

The relationship between the two countries began in the late 19th century, when the United States acquired the Philippines from Spain as part of the Treaty of Paris that ended the Spanish-American War in 1898. Under American rule, the Philippines underwent significant changes. The US government sought to modernize the country, building roads, schools, and other infrastructure. However, the period of American colonization was also marked by violence and oppression. In 1901, the US Army declared victory over the Philippine Republic, ending a three-year war in which an estimated 200,000 Filipino civilians were killed. The US government imposed strict control over the country, including censorship of the press and the suppression of Filipino political organizations.

Despite these challenges, the Philippines became a Commonwealth of the United States in 1935, with Manuel Quezon serving as its first president. The country was set to gain independence in 1946, but this process was interrupted by the outbreak of World War II. The Japanese invaded the Philippines in 1941, occupying the country for three years. The US military, along with Filipino guerrillas, liberated the Philippines in 1945.

After the war, the Philippines became an independent country, with the US retaining significant economic and military influence in the region. The two countries signed a Mutual Defense Treaty in 1951, which committed the US to defend the Philippines in the event of an external attack. In the decades that followed, the relationship between the US and the Philippines was shaped by issues such as economic development, military cooperation, and political instability.

In the 1980s, the Philippines was ruled by President Ferdinand Marcos, who had close ties to the US government. However, Marcos was widely criticised for his authoritarian rule and human rights abuses, and he was eventually ousted in a popular uprising in 1986. The US government supported the transition to a democratic government under Corazon Aquino, who became the country's first female president.