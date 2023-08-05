China Reassesses 'friendly Ties' With Moscow After Citizens Denied Entry At Russian Border

The Chinese embassy in Moscow on Friday, August 4, derided Moscow for its “brutal and excessive law enforcement by Russia” after five Chinese citizens were exempted from entering the Russian Federation on the border. In a post on Chinese social media platform WeChat, the Chinese embassy questioned "friendly relations" with Moscow arguing that its citizens were denied entry on the border and were dealt with harshly. This incident, said the Chinese embassy, “seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.”

'Russian side is required to immediately find out cause of this incident': Chinese embassy

Five Chinese nationals attempted to enter Russia on July 29 via the border. They were “repeatedly” questioned for “up to 4 hours,” the embassy said in the post. Following a prolonged investigation by the Russian border guards, their tourist visas were cancelled and were refused entry, according to the Chinese embassy. The act is “inconsistent with the overall situation of friendly Sino-Russian relations and the trend of increasingly close friendly exchanges of personnel between the two countries,” the embassy asserted.

“The Russian side is required to immediately find out the cause of the incident, take active measures to eliminate the bad influence, and ensure that similar incidents will not recur in the future," the embassy said in the post on WeChat.

Chinese citizens were attempting to drive into Russia from Kazakhstan but were refused entry as their details could not be verified. The Chinese embassy acknowledged that their destination country did not match with the country mentioned on their visas. The embassy said that it met with Russia's Foreign Ministry and border agencies, and "clearly pointed out that the brutal and excessive law enforcement by Russia in this incident seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in March this year and pledged a "new era" of cooperation between the people of their ally countries. "We signed a statement on deepening the strategic partnership and bilateral ties, which are entering a new era," Xi, at the time, said following talks with Putin on March 21. The two leaders reaffirmed the "no limits" partnership as Putin stressed that Russia-China ties "do not constitute a bloc, do not have a confrontational nature."