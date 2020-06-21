China Records 26 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 22 In Beijing

China on June 20 reported 26 new coronavirus cases, which is down from the 27 cases reported on June 19. As per reports most of the new cases were reported in the Chinese capital of Beijing. As per a statement by the National Health Commission, 22 of the new cases were from Beijing which is the same as on June 19.

According to reports, Beijing reported its first case of second-wave coronavirus on June 12. The virus’s resurgence has so far been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. Despite the new coronavirus cases, no new deaths have been reported. According to figures by the John Hopkins University coronavirus database, China has recorded 84,553 coronavirus cases so far, of which 4,639 people have lost their lives.

Read: Beijing Tests Food, Parcel Couriers After Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Read: China Records 27 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 22 In Beijing

The fear of a second wave of the outbreak in China is looming large over the new cluster of coronavirus cases that emerged at a wholesale food market in Beijing, which was considered one of the safest cities in the country so far. The new cluster of cases is linked to the Xinfadi market, which is situated in the southwest district of Fengtai. The market has been shut down temporarily by the authorities after the first case was reported on June 12. As per Chinese state-owned media, all residential buildings located close to the market have been sealed and nobody is allowed to leave or enter the housing complexes.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak 'under Control' In Beijing, Says China's Chief Epidemiologist

Read: Amid India-China Tension, Beijing-based AIIB Approves $750M Loan To India To Fight Covid

Food carriers in Beijing tested

Officials in Beijing are now carrying out Nucleic Acid tests on all food and parcel couriers, a move triggered by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. According to a Chinese media outlet, the testing was previously limited to residential areas and markets in the area.

However, it has now expanded to the delivery personnel who regularly traverse the city on their scooters and motorise pedicabs. According to reports, dozens of workers at SF express, one of the largest courier firms in China, were seen arriving at 'testing points' on June 19 to get tested for the coronavirus.

(Image Credit: AP)