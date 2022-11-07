China Records Highest Infections In 6 Months Despite Zero-COVID Plan

China on Sunday, Nov 6 registered the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months, despite the country's stringent zero COVID-19 policies. PRC recorded nearly 4,420 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 infections but it remains unclear whether all the infections were symptomatic. As per the National Health Commission data, the country tallied the most cases since May 6. The confirmed COVID-19 cases were up from 3,659 new cases that were registered a day earlier.

Speaking at the state news briefing, China's National Commission health officials reiterated their commitment to the "dynamic-clearing" of the COVID-19 cases soon as they were detected. The new anti-COVID measures to curb the transmission are "completely correct, as well as the most economical and effective", disease control official Hu Xiang was quoted saying by the state-affiliated agencies.

"We should adhere to the principle of putting people and lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing imports from outside and internal rebounds," he noted. Most cases of the novel COVID-19 were recorded in the southern city of Guangzhou. The city recorded nearly 66 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 1,259 asymptomatic cases. This spiked from the previously registered 111 symptomatic and 635 asymptomatic cases, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million population noted.

China's zero COVID policy falters

In China, the stringent zero COVID-19 policy seems to have faltered since fresh instances of the transmission of respiratory disease are being detected and have increased manyfold in the past few weeks. As the cases spiked drastically, Chinese health authorities were forced to implement harsh "Zero COVID policy," which has made the Chinese population fearful, angry, and perplexed. It is pertinent to mention that the Zero COVID policy has made thousands of people dwell in appalling conditions. Chinese residents have previously experienced the suffering of lockdown, and now that the zero COVID policy has returned, they are afraid it would happen again. Shanghai resident Zhang Weiya said, "My arms are literally trembling. I really don’t know if my mental health would be able to withstand another isolation."

1.3 million individuals in Shanghai have already been subjected to mass testing, and government authorities have instructed them to remain inside their houses until the results are revealed. In various locations around the nation, businesses including stores, schools, as well as restaurants have been requested to close.