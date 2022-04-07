China Refuses Non-COVID Illnesses Treatment; HRW Says 'citizens' Rights Must Be Respected'

As the surge in COVID-19 cases has forced millions of people to stay at home under lockdown, Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday asked the Chinese government to respect and take into consideration citizens' right to health and other basic rights while dealing with the outbreak. Shanghai authorities have enforced severe lockdown measures starting from March 28 that have hampered people's access to health care, food, as well as other basic necessities, revealed HRW's report. The New York-based watchdog has claimed that unknown numbers of people have lost their lives as they were refused medical treatment for non-COVID illnesses.

After the COVID positive tests, officials have separated young children from their parents under the "Zero COVID" policy, which mandates individuals who test positive to isolate themselves in a hospital or authorized institution. HRW also highlighted that the authorities have made it more difficult to discuss public concerns about the COVID-19 action by strengthening social media prohibitions.

According to Yaqiu Wang, a senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, "The Chinese government's 'Zero-Covid' approach to pandemic control by imposing stringent citywide lockdowns has resulted in the systematic denial of medical needs of people with serious but non-Covid related illnesses." The researcher claimed, “Authorities should treat the health of citizens as the end goal, not a zero-COVID infection rate."

Supermarkets closure in China exacerbating food deficit

In addition to this, as COVID-19 instances continue to hike in Shanghai, China's second-largest city, food has become a crucial topic of concern for many citizens. The majority of supermarkets in China have been ordered to remain closed, exacerbating the food deficit. Many locals are reportedly waking up before 6 a.m. in the hopes of purchasing vegetables and meat online before supplies run out, as per SCMP.

On April 3, the Chinese administration had announced the deployment of thousands of military employees to Shanghai to facilitate the mandatory testing of COVID among the city's 25 million residents. According to the HRW report, Shanghai authorities stated on April 4 that the city would continue to stay under lockdown indefinitely, implying that residents would not be allowed to leave their homes while authorities reviewed the results of the mass COVID-19 testing.

Following this, several internet users took to Chinese social media to share their stories or their loved ones who were being denied medical treatment for non-COVID-related illnesses as hospitals were shut down due to restrictions, or health care workers were quarantined or diverted to administer COVID tests, resulting in a shortage of healthcare workers, the report added. According to the watchdog, when family members were refused access to medical treatment, netizens reported threats of self-harm or violence.

COVID-19 cases in China

Meanwhile, as of April 4, Shanghai reported 425 confirmed cases and 8,581 asymptomatic domestically transmitted infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 illnesses to more than 60,000, Global Times reported. According to Worldometers, over 160,116 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 4,638 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)