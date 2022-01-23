China Refutes US Media Reports That Xi Jinping Made ‘requests’ To Putin About Ukraine Row

China’s embassy in Russia on Saturday, Jan 22 refuted US media reports that the Chinese premier Xi Jinping made ‘a request’ to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian issue. United States media reported earlier that Russia has announced it has won Chinese support for its demand of security guarantees from the US and NATO. It went on to add that President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping held 90-minute virtual talks on the same. The Chinese embassy in Russia, however, rejected the reports as “false and provocative.”

In a statement issued on Jan. 22, the Chinese embassy in Moscow clarified, “Reports that Chinese head of state [Xi Jinping] asked the Russian head of state Putin not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics so as not to spoil the holiday is false and provocative,” according to Russian news agency Sputnik. Furthermore, it stated that China supports a diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian conflict under the Minsk agreement.

"The Chinese side advocates resolving differences by means of dialogue and consultations in the framework of the Minsk agreements," the Chinese diplomatic mission said in a statement.

Reports 'fake and provocative'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, separately said that the report was “not even a forgery, but a special information operation by the corresponding US service.” She did not rule out provocations from the United States and the NATO alliance, as she also questioned the disinformation propelled by the US side. US media reported that in order to step up the Sino-Russian cooperation, President Putin is slated to attend the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics and meet with Xi in person to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. China on Saturday dismissed all such US media reports as fake and provocative. The embassy stressed that China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is “consistent and clear”. Meanwhile, Russia called the publication about "request not to invade Ukraine" a ‘hoax.’

US intelligence had warned that Russia could invade Kyiv as early as this month, as it has amassed more than 100,000 troops along the frontier with Ukrainian. Russia has prepositioned operatives to conduct a “false-flag operation” in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria in eastern Ukraine in order to create a pretext of invasion of Kyiv, reports by the US media earlier stated. Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby, at a press conference confirmed that the State Department received information that indicates that Russia “is already working actively to create a pretext for a potential invasion.” This came just hours after the Ukrainian government websites were hit by a “massive cyber attack”.