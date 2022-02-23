China Rejects Claims Likening Taiwan To Ukraine's Scenario; Restates 'One-China Principle'

As the border situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to deteriorate, questions have been raised that Taiwan might face the same situation in the future. In response to that, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated the 'One-China principle'. He said that there is only one China, and Taiwan is a part of its territory. He continued by stating that this is a historical and legal reality that cannot be refuted and that the one-China principle is a widely accepted international norm.

He also said that the Chinese people have great resolve, determination, and capability to preserve national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to ANI. Even after decades of independent rule, China still regards Taiwan as a separatist province. It has threatened to militarily take over the island on numerous occasions. When questioned about China's position on the Ukraine crisis, Wenbin said it should be settled by communication and diplomacy.

China is keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine

He also claims that China is keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine as it develops. He stated that any country's legitimate security concerns should be acknowledged, and the UN Charter's goals and principles should all be adhered to. He also said that the issue is primarily caused by the failure to follow the Minsk agreement.

He stated that China will continue to engage with all parties on the merits of the issue. He said that China reiterates its demand for all parties to exercise caution, recognise the necessity of implementing the principle of indivisible security, and de-escalate the situation by engaging in conversation and negotiation to address disputes.

Wenbin's comment on Taiwan comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the Munich Security Conference that if western countries fail to safeguard Ukraine from a potential Russian invasion, it will have serious consequences around the world, particularly in Taiwan, emphasising the island country's situation with China.

Ukraine was established by Russia under communist control

In the meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday recognising the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. He also claimed that Ukraine was totally established by Russia under communist control, but that extremists are to blame for DPR and LPR's breakaway. He accused Ukraine's leaders of outdoing their western sponsors and inventing sanctions against their own citizens.

Image: AP/ Representative