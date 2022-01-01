China Releases Propaganda Video; Shows Its National Flag At Galwan

In a key development, China has released a propaganda video, showing the Chinese flag at Galwan on the very first day of the year 2022. At a time when China has enforced the contentious land border law, the Chinese side is continuing to cover their aggressive propaganda under the disguise of a cheerful exchange of sweets with the Indian side at Chushul. The Chinese state-affiliated media also claims that the flag hurled at Galwan is a Chinese national flag as the country continues to use its mouthpieces to put out their propaganda against India.

China passed a controversial land border law on October 23 that would take effect on January 1, 2022, in an effort to improve border control and protection. The new law was passed amid heightened tensions between China and its neighbours over border disputes, similar to the coast guard law and marine traffic safety law enacted earlier this year. Since May 2020, China has been involved in a protracted land conflict with India along their disputed border.

Indian Army's Disengagement At LAC: Year End Review

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry announced on Friday that the Indian Army has reorganised its units along the Chinese border to accommodate the People's Liberation Army's troop and infrastructure build-up along Indian frontiers.

"Force levels in areas where disengagement has yet to take place have been adequately enhanced. Threat assessment and internal deliberations have resulted in reorganisation and realignment of forces in keeping with the Army's mandate of ensuring territorial integrity and to cater for the major augmentation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces and military infrastructure," the ministry stated in its year-end review.

The military of India and China have been in talks at various levels to try to address the matter. Disengagement was carried out at a number of places after continuous collaborative efforts, according to the Ministry. According to the Ministry of Defence, infrastructure along the Northern Borders is being upgraded and developed in a holistic and comprehensive manner, including roads, tunnels for all-weather connectivity, four strategic railway lines, additional Brahmaputra bridges, bridge upgrades on critical Indo-China border roads, and storage for supplies, fuel, and ammunition. There have also been significant efforts to find dual-use infrastructure.

