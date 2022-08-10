China Releases White Paper On Taiwan; Reiterates Island Nation Is Part Of 'One China'

A week after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China on Wednesday released a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era", reiterating its claims on the island nation with a population of over 22 million.

The white paper was released by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China.

According to Chinese state media Xinhua, the white paper "reiterates the fact" that the self-ruled island is part of China and illustrates the resolve of the Communist Party of China or CPC and its commitment to national reunification.

The white paper underscores the position and policies of the CPC and the Chinese government in the new era. It claims that Taiwan has "belonged to China" since ancient times, remarking that this declaration has a "sound basis in history and jurisprudence."

"We are one China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable," says the white paper.

The white paper stated that the Communist Party of China is devoted to the historic mission of settling the Taiwan question and realising China's complete reunification.

"Under its resolute leadership, people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits have worked together to de-escalate tension across the Straits. They have set out on a path of peaceful development and made many breakthroughs in improving cross-Straits relations," the white paper adds.

China slams Taiwan's ruling government

The white paper for the first time mentioned Taiwan's ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opined, "The actions of the DPP authorities have resulted in tension in cross-Straits relations, endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and undermining the prospects and restricting the space for peaceful reunification. These are obstacles that must be removed in advancing the process of peaceful reunification."

It also highlighted, "Today, China has grown into the world's second-largest economy. With significant growth in its political, economic, cultural, technological and military strength, there is no likelihood that China will allow Taiwan to be separated again."

This new piece of the document was released after China announced the conclusion of its military drills after several days of training near Taiwan. The island nation blamed China for preparing for an invasion.