China Releases Whitepaper Report To Reject Allegations Of Delay In COVID-19 Response

As allegations of false reporting mounted on China amid coronavirus outbreak, senior officials working in the Asian superpower released a lengthy whitepaper report on June 6 stating the measures that the government took in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning. The United States has accused China of delaying the release of information on the novel coronavirus, the later claims in the report that it “wasted no time” in sharing information not only with the World Health Organisation but also to other countries, regional organisation.

The 66-page-long report which was even shared in the English language comprehensively praised the efforts of Chinese governments in controlling the easily spread pathogen with stringent measures. It noted the swift reduction of the daily spike of COVID-19 cases to single digits in nearly two months and also the “decisive victory ... in the battle to defend Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan” in at least three months. Moreover, the report also credited the Chinese President Xi Jinping on imposing lockdown on Wuhan on January 22 and terminating the transportation to and from the city.

The Whitepaper has also stated that the first case of the novel virus was detected in Wuhan on December 27. Immediately after that, the local hospital authorities contacted the experts to look into the disease and proceed with the analysis. According to reports, the medical experts in the country concluded that “they were cases of viral pneumonia”. Moreover, the expert team by the National Health Commission (NHC) confirmed only on January 19 that the virus was capable of transmitting human-to-human. According to China, before January 19 there was not enough evidence to prove that the novel coronavirus could be transferred among humans.

China-US ties amid pandemic

However, US officials have repeatedly been critical about the actions taken in the mainland fueling further deterioration of US-China relations. According to reports, when the officials in the press conference were asked about how they will mend the ties with the rest of the world, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said that cooperation amid the coronavirus outbreak has in fact, enhanced China’s relations with many nations.

Without naming the US, Ma said: “Certain countries go against the tide of history. To disguise their inadequate response to COVID-19, they insanely smeared and slandered China...In response to such scapegoating practice, China will certainly fight back.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has gone on to infect nearly seven million people in the world and has killed at least 400,135 people globally according to Johns Hopkins University tally. Since it was first discovered in the mainland, it has publically reported 84,186 cases of COVID-19 with 4,638 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

