China Remains Hopeful Of Its Companies' Involvement In Czech Republic's Dukovany NPP

Beijing remains hopeful that the Czech Republic will adhere to market rules and maintain a non-discriminatory business environment, according to Hua Chunying

Aparna Shandilya
Dukovany NPP Project in Czech Republic

Despite the fact that Chinese and Russian companies have been barred from participating in the construction of a new unit of the Czech Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP), Beijing remains hopeful that the Czech Republic will adhere to market rules and maintain a non-discriminatory business environment, according to Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry.

"We hope that the Czech Republic will rigorously adhere to the principles of fair competition and market economy and create an open, fair, transparent, and nondiscriminatory business environment for foreign investment and regular operation," Hua said during a press conference.

Russia, China rue poor relations with Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman is said to have signed a measure on September 27 that excludes Chinese and Russian enterprises from the list of potential participants in the NPP construction.

Both chambers of the Czech parliament had previously approved the so-called low-carbon law. It eliminates Russian and Chinese enterprises from the construction's list of possible partners, among other things.

In June, Russia's Rosatom and China's Guangdong Nuclear Power Group were left out of a group of potential reactor builders who were given vital documents to assist them in preparing for a nuclear tender to be launched this winter.

Only technology from countries that signed the 1996 international agreement on state orders is allowed to be used in the construction and operation of the Dukovany NPP units. The agreement does not include Russia or China as signatories.

