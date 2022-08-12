As China continues to slam the United States over Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government on Friday stated that the country would be "wary" of Washington trying to escalate the issue and enhance military deployment by using the cross-Straits situation. Addressing a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed that the backpedalling by Pelosi is both an outright provocation and a political farce which are bound to fail.

"We will be vigilant against politicians from some countries undermining the political foundation for exchanges with China and undermining the UN Charter and the post-World War II international system," Yi stated, as per the Global Times.

Meanwhile, he also issued a warning against "dangerous trends" that are evolving as tension escalates in the Asia Pacific region. "Firstly, it is necessary to be prepared for the US gathering some accomplices to pour fuel on the fire, enhancing regional military deployments, as well as further escalating the situation and attempting to create a new and bigger crisis," he said.

China needs to be cautious of 'pro-independence groups' in Taiwan: FM Wang Yi

The Chinese Foreign Minister further stated that the country needs to be cautious lest "pro-independence groups" in Taiwan misjudge the situation and keep working with outside forces. According to him, China also needs to be mindful of some politicians in other nations as they are trying to follow Pelosi's path in order to gain political mileage. His statement comes as China vehemently condemned a Lithuanian delegation's visit to the island nation and threatened to take "stern retaliation measures." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin stated that Moscow would strongly respond to Lithuania's "vile provocation" which not only violates the principle of "One China" but also threatens the country's sovereignty.

Notably, China has denounced Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in the strongest words, saying the US move undermines the "One-China" principle. In retaliatory moves, the Chinese administration not only conducted huge military drills in the Asia Pacific region but also imposed sanctions on US House Speaker Pelosi and her direct relatives. Meanwhile, the Chinese military exercises have been denounced by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region.

