China Removed From UK's Sizewell C Nuclear Power Plant Project, Paves Way For France

After UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain's "golden era" with China is over, the UK removed China from the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project, which is being built in Suffolk on the UK's eastern coast. The UK will now get into a joint venture with France's EDF and build the Sizewell C nuclear power plant without any Chinese influence. China General Nuclear (CGN) was earlier responsible for building the plant along with France's EDF.

According to Sky news, funding for Sizewell C was granted during Boris Johnson's tenure and it was in fact one of his last acts as Prime Minister. In recent days, the UK has come under criticism for relying on renewable energy and not focussing on nuclear, due to pressure from political activist organizations like Greenpace. The UK is currently staring at the possibility of blackouts during winter as energy consumption goes up due to heating. Most of this surge in demand is met by energy imports from France and offshore wind power.

Why nuclear energy?

However, this year, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, France is struggling to meet the energy needs of its own citizens and UK's offshore wind power facilities are not generating the power they used to, due to decline in wind flow. France is the leading nuclear energy nation in Europe, which has allowed France to become Europe's biggest energy exporter. The Russia Ukraine war has made the Conservative British government aware of the UK's energy insecurity and as a result, it has decided to embrace nuclear energy.

China has been removed due to security concerns, however, as of now, China remains a part of Hinkley Point C, in Somerset. The project has been suffering from repeated delays and cost escalation. "I can confirm that China has now been bought out of the deal on Sizewell and the money ensured they are no longer involved in the future development," said Business Secretary Grant Shapps to the House of Commons. As of now, it is not clear if China will be removed from the Hinkley Point C project as well."