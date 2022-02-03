Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, The Klaxon editor Anthony Klan explained the key aspects of his explosive report that nailed China's lies on the Galwan Valley clash which took place on June 15, 2020. The news item cites a year-long investigative report titled 'Galwan Decoded' which has been prepared by a group of social media researchers. Based on accounts of several Weibo users, that report claimed that at least 38 Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the incident even as China has officially acknowledged only 4 casualties- Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran.

Speaking on the method of investigation, Anthony Klan revealed, "The investigation was conducted over 12 months by a group of social media investigators. They have gone through many different sources, spoken with Chinese citizens on the ground and soldiers. A lot has come from Chinese reports and internet reports that were subsequently taken down. The most important part is what China has done in terms of taking information down- that has been the casualties involved in the clash at the Galwan Valley."

He added, "India very early on acknowledged that there had been 20 Indian soldiers were killed. China didn't acknowledge any deaths till at least 8 months later. That was on February 19 last year. On February 19, the Chinese government acknowledged 4 deaths of soldiers whom they awarded medals posthumously. But beyond that, China hasn't said anything about casualties which is why our research has taken such a considerable amount of time."

'Soldiers swept away to death'

While refusing to disclose the identity of the researchers owing to security reasons, Anthony Klan asserted that most of the 38 slain Chinese soldiers drowned in the Galwan river. He also claimed that the trigger point for the clash was the construction of a temporary bridge by the Indian side. On the Indian side, 21 soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley when the de-escalation process was underway. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from multiple places, including north and south of Pangong Tso and Gogra.

The editor of The Klaxon observed, "There have been some reports that the (casualty) figures were much higher. Exactly how much higher hasn't been ascertained. But we have reports that 38 soldiers have been killed. The vast majority of soldiers were swept away to death after crossing the Galwan river on the evening of the battle. This hurt and there was a retreat by some of the Chinese soldiers in the early stage of the battle. We are talking about sub-zero temperature and a fast-flowing river."

Klan affirmed, "The heart of the disagreement was the part that there was a temporary bridge that India had constructed over the line. But India had done so to check on the Chinese escalation. So, China had built a considerable amount of infrastructure, trenches within the contested area. So, the Indian forces installed this bridge. This was an altercation in the Valley on the 6th during the day."