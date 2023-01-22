China Removed Its Zero-COVID Policy To Impose Control On Tibet, Says Report

A report has emerged claiming that the Chinese government's removal of its "zero-covid" policy was only to use it as a tool to kill and eradicate the Tibetans. At least 100 people have died in Lhasa due to COVID after Beijing lifted its COVID policy, reported the Voice Against Autocracy, citing Radio Free Asia. Notably, the report has claimed that COVID-related deaths are only surging in Lhasa, Tibet, and China.

The report claimed that the situation in Tibet has worsened after China opened its borders, allowing its citizens to travel, and opened a new round of winter tour packages, which are now attracting a large number of Chinese nationals. The tour includes free tickets to Lhasa's Potala Palace and other major sites in Tibet and is expected to run until March 13.

The report further stated that the Chinese government is using the tour tactic to spread the COVID virus only to further damage the economic situation in Tibet. Voice Against Autocracy reported that the Chinese government's COVID policy that was implemented in China was different from how it was applied in the occupied territories of Tibet. The footage circulating on social media revealed how cities like Lhasa and Shigatse experienced a lack of necessary medical infrastructure, staff, food, and other important necessities. The report claimed that Tibetans showed their vulnerable condition in Tibet in light of the quota and other measures caused by China's COVID policy.

It further noted that China denied taking responsibility for the detention situation in Tibet and even declined help from foreign nations. The Chinese government's action clearly indicated that they do not care and revere the lives of the Chinese and other nationalities, reported Voice Against Autocracy.

Notably, China's zero COVID policy was introduced by its government to prevent viral transmission of the COVID virus. The measures related to its COVID policy included stringent steps, including mass testing, lockdowns, quarantines, and vaccination. However, the government removed its COVID policy last year after a nationwide protest erupted against the removal of the harsh COVID protocols.

Image: AP