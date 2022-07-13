China Renews 'blue Alert' As Torrential Rains Expected Across Various Parts Of Country

A blue alert for rainstorms was renewed on Tuesday after China's National Meteorological Center predicted heavy rainfall across various parts of the country.

The regions that are likely to witness rainstorms include the inner parts of Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Gansu, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Henan, and Sichuan from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The report also stated that heavy rainfall of up to 130 mm may lash several regions across China.

In addition, the Meteorological Center highlighted that a few areas are expected to receive short-term heavy rainfall, with over 70 mm of hourly precipitation in places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales. In order to avoid any severe situation, the Meteorological Center has alerted local authorities to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds to minimise damage.

Also, drivers have been asked to watch out for flooding and traffic jams, and schools and kindergartens have been urged to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children. Notably, this comes at a time when several parts of China are already experiencing heavy downpour with floods affecting several low and high regions of the country, including Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality and Qingdao in East China’s Shandong Province among others.

In China, economic losses caused by floods reach $70.4 million

Since May, a total of 80 counties in the province have been witnessing torrential rains and rain-induced floods, which have affected the lives of millions across China. If reports are to be believed, nearly 4 million residents have been affected by the flood and heavy rains in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

More than five lakh people have been directly or indirectly affected due to torrential rains in Jiangxi province. Economic losses triggered by the floods have now touched 470 million yuan ($70.4 million). As per Xhinua, among other regions, Chongqing has been worst affected due to rain as its 39 districts and counties have received maximum rainfall totaling 213.5 million.

