China Reportedly Detaining Young Dissenters In Connection With COVID Protests

The disappearance of a few female young professionals has led many to believe that Chinese authorities are secretly carrying out the detainment of young dissenters who participated in protests that swamped China last year. What has brought this to light is a clip by a 26-year-old female resident of Beijing that was obtained by CNN. In the video, the woman says: “As I record this video, four of my friends have already been taken away.”

“I entrusted some friends of mine with making this video public after my disappearance. In other words, when you see this video, I have been taken away by the police for a while,” she said in the video that was recorded earlier in December as the woman feared her own disappearance.

CNN has learned that authorities had silently detained some women after they attended a peaceful protest in Beijing on November 27, 2022. Back then, many protests broke out as citizens expressed their frustration over the Xi Jinping government’s now-abandoned zero-Covid policy.

“At the scene, we followed the rules, without causing any conflict with the police … Why does this have to cost the lives of ordinary young people? … Why can we be taken away so arbitrarily?” the woman wondered. Two of the eight women detained were released on bail on the evening of Thursday and Friday respectively as China rang in its Lunar New Year two days later.

Two of the women detained were charged on the grounds of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” according to sources close to the matter. However, it remains unclear how many people have been detained for their involvement in the nationwide protests so far.

Is Covid-struck China silencing its protesters?

“To be honest, I think the logic of arresting them is quite unclear. Because they are really not particularly experienced (with activism) … judging from this result, I can only say that this is a very ruthless suppression of some of the simplest and most spontaneous calls for justice in society today,” said an anonymous source.

“If they were arrested and imprisoned because they went to participate in this peaceful protest, I feel that maybe any young person who loves literature and yearns for a little bit of so-called ‘free thought’ could be arrested,” said another, adding that, “This signal is terrifying.”

China has garnered criticism from across the world for its crackdown on protesters as it currently attempts to deal with yet another crisis- a surge in COVID-19 cases. China’s health authorities reported that over 12,000 hospitalised patients infected with COVID-19 passed away within a week from January 13-19. According to NHK World-Japan, which cited officials, 681 people died due to respiratory failure, while 11,977 others died of virus-induced complications.