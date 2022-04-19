China Reports 3,297 New COVID Cases, 'on Verge Of National Crisis'; Says NHC

Due to the unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases and stringent lockdowns in at least 45 cities effective Monday, China has been pushed on the verge of a national crisis. In its second-largest city, Shanghai, 25 million people have been forced into isolation by the Chinese authorities. On Tuesday, April 19, China reported 3,297 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. The National Health Commission on Tuesday said that the lockdown has had a devastating impact on the lives of the citizens.

New locally transmitted cases were recorded at 3,084 in China's economic hub Shanghai while the locally-transmitted 'asymptomatic' infections were reported as 17,332. At least seven COVID-19 deaths were registered on April 18 in Shanghai.

New COVID-19 cases reported in China

Apart from Shanghai, 18 other provincial-level regions reported new local COVID-19 cases, with 88 cases in the northeastern province of Jilin. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery from the hospital was 1,912.

As many cities have been reeling under the sweeping restrictions the supply lines are being reported rupturing. Meanwhile, the officials ensured the smooth movement of basic goods to deter essential commodity shortages. Authorities scrambled to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant while on the other hand, about 44 Chinese cities were going through either a full or partial lockdown.

In Shanghai, the center of the country's latest outburst, there has been a daily struggle for the Chinese population as they were prohibited to leave their homes for weeks altogether. Due to supply chain destruction, shelves were wiped clean and people were left desperately in need of food and essential items. In harrowing footage, the Chinese residents were seen screaming out of their windows in frustration to be heard by the government. Several instances of clashes were reported between Shanghai residents and health workers instating strict COVID-19 rules. Despite the plan for relaxing some of the measures on Monday, the Chinese government instead extended the lockdown and people could see no end to their daily struggle.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been widely criticized for his 'zero' Covid policy which has become the biggest challenge for the supply chain and businesses. The busiest expressways were rendered empty as the majority of the truck drivers were forced to quarantine. Authorities also installed thousands of health checkpoints on the highway. Some cities have averted their residents from leaving the city and have mandated 18 million people to show their negative COVID test as proof. China's zero-covid policy has sparked mounting frustration and anger in Shanghai and people have been demanding relaxation in some forms.

Image: PTI