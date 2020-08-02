China Reports 49 New Coronavirus Cases Including 30 In Xinjiang

On the first day of August mainland China reported 49 new cases of coronavirus. This digit is up from 45 cases a day earlier. According to a statement by the National Health commission out of a total of 49 new cases, 30 are from the far western region of Xinjiang. According to media reports, no death related to COVID 19 were reported on July 31, while 14 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals. According to media reports altogether, 79,003 patients had been discharged from hospitals by July 31, and a total of 84,385 COVID-19 cases had been reported on the Chinese mainland since the start of the epidemic, including 4,634 deaths.

China’s National Health Commission formed a covid test support team with about 60 medics selected from Guangdong and a Fangcang Hospital support team with 6 from Hubei for HK. The first 7-member test squad will go to HK on Sunday and start lab work. pic.twitter.com/IsImHoTn23 — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) August 1, 2020

China sends team to Hong Kong

For the first time, mainland China has sent a team of health officials to Hong Kong on August 1 to assist in curbing the virus. The 60-person team that will carry out widespread testing for Covid-19 in the territory as the global financial hub races to halt the third wave of illness. Members of the team are from public hospitals in Guangdong province while a specialist team of six from Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus first appeared, will help in preparing the Asia World-Expo convention center as a facility for Covid-19 patients.

Some local residents fear that China may use this as an excuse to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes. Chief Executive of Honk Kong, Carrie Lam said on July 31 the former British colony asked for help from the central government of Mainland China because of a resurgence in cases. She also said the government was studying whether everyone in Hong Kong could be tested.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

