China on June 1 confirmed the world’s first case of a human infected with H10N3 avian influenza in the country’s east Jiangsu province. As per the Chinese state media Global Times report, China’s health authorities reportedly said on Tuesday that it was a rare poultry-to-human transmission and noted that the risk of large-scale spread of bird flu is extremely low. The world’s first case of human infected with avian influenza was confirmed in a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang, a city in Jiangsu Province.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday reportedly said in a statement that the man witnessed a fever along with other symptoms on April 23 and was then admitted to a local media institute for treatment on April 28. However, the full genetic analysis of the virus obtained from the 41-year-old revealed that he tested positive for the H10N3 virus, making him the first human case of avian influenza. The analysis also showed that the H10N3 virus was of avian origin and did not have the ability to effectively infect humans, reportedly NHC experts believed.

‘H10N3 virus among poultry is low pathogenic’

Reportedly, NHC said, ”No human cases of H10N3 have been reported in the world, and the H10N3 virus among poultry is low pathogenic. This case is an occasional poultry-to-human cross-species transmission, and the risk of a large-scale spread is extremely low.”

What is H10N3?

H10N3 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus which is commonly known as the bird flu virus. The virus is normally fatal to wild birds and poultry because among animals it can be spread through respiratory droplets, similar to flu and COVID-19, reportedly said Yang Zhanqiu, a deputy director of the Pathogen Biology Department at Wuhan University.

While such viruses are common among birds, it still remains unknown how the 410year-old in Chian became infected. However, Yang reportedly noted that the man likely got the infection from respiratory droplets of poultry or direct contact with sick live poultry.

The H10N3 still represents a low risk to humans and the experts have reportedly not yet found any evidence to indicate that the avian influenza virus can cause human-to-human transmission. Yang, as per the state media, urged people to not overreact to the case and noted that more monitoring is needed to determine how the virus spreads.

IMAGE: PTI/Pixabay/Representative